SCHOOL THREAT | Liberty student may face inducing panic charge

February 23, 2018 at 1:11p.m.

LIBERTY — Inducing panic charges are pending against a 17-year-old Liberty High School student may be charged with inducing panic, said Police Chief Richard Tisone.

Tisone said superintendent Joseph Nohra advised them that a student threatened to fire a handgun at the school.

A guidance counselor told Nohra that the student said he was bullied and made a comment he would bring a handgun and "spray them all," motioning his hands as if he was shooting, according to a police report said.

The case was turned over to Trumbull County Juvenile Prosecutor Stanley Elkins, Tisone said.

