SCHOOL THREAT | Liberty student may face inducing panic charge
LIBERTY — Inducing panic charges are pending against a 17-year-old Liberty High School student may be charged with inducing panic, said Police Chief Richard Tisone.
Tisone said superintendent Joseph Nohra advised them that a student threatened to fire a handgun at the school.
A guidance counselor told Nohra that the student said he was bullied and made a comment he would bring a handgun and "spray them all," motioning his hands as if he was shooting, according to a police report said.
The case was turned over to Trumbull County Juvenile Prosecutor Stanley Elkins, Tisone said.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 23, 2018 12:37 p.m.
SCHOOL THREAT | Boardman student faces inducing panic charges
- May 9, 2017 10:38 a.m.
Boardman police charge man with inducing panic after drug overdose
- February 23, 2018 11:28 a.m.
SCHOOL THREAT | Niles student charged in school threat
- December 2, 2016 12:05 a.m.
2 Niles students charged with making school threats
- August 14, 2017 11:04 a.m.
UPDATE | Liberty police continue investigation into boy's shooting
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.