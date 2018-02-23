SCHOOL THREAT | Boardman student faces inducing panic charges

BOARDMAN — Police arrested a 14-year-old student and charged him with inducing panic Thursday, according to a Boardman Schools news release.

The student admitted he made verbal threats in class at the high school, the release said, and an investigation by the school resource officer was immediate.



Officers searched the student and determined he did not have weapons or access to weapons.

“The Boardman Schools will not tolerate bad behavior or threats of violence,” said Timothy Saxton, Boardman superintendent in the release.

“The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority, and especially at this time of heightened anxiety across the nation, we will not allow this behavior to create panic or disrupt education in our schools.”