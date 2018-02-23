SCHOOL THREAT | Austintown school placed on 'soft lockdown'

February 23, 2018 at 12:56p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Austintown Intermediate School was placed on “soft lockdown” this morning after administration received word of a threat, according to district spokeswoman Brittany Bueno.

The threat is being investigated by police and administration.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

