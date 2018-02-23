Pa. man faces drug charges after city traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN — A 33-year-old Greenville, Pa., man faces a felony charge of possession of heroin after police say they found the drugs during a traffic stop.

Police say they stopped a car at 11:12 p.m. Thursday on Center Street traveling east that failed to signal a lane change. Shawn A. Mills of 730 River Road in Greenville, a front-seat passenger in the car, appeared nervous and his hands were shaking when an office made the stop, according to a police report.

While a police dog sniffed around the car for an odor of narcotics, Mills admitted he had a syringe in his right pants pocket, the report states.

A search by police also allegedly found two plastic bags of heroin, a paper wrapper with heroin and a spoon with drug residue, the report states.

In addition to the felony, Mills was charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia.