Pa. man faces drug charges after city traffic stop
YOUNGSTOWN — A 33-year-old Greenville, Pa., man faces a felony charge of possession of heroin after police say they found the drugs during a traffic stop.
Police say they stopped a car at 11:12 p.m. Thursday on Center Street traveling east that failed to signal a lane change. Shawn A. Mills of 730 River Road in Greenville, a front-seat passenger in the car, appeared nervous and his hands were shaking when an office made the stop, according to a police report.
While a police dog sniffed around the car for an odor of narcotics, Mills admitted he had a syringe in his right pants pocket, the report states.
A search by police also allegedly found two plastic bags of heroin, a paper wrapper with heroin and a spoon with drug residue, the report states.
In addition to the felony, Mills was charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 5, 2017 2:45 p.m.
Campbell man faces drug-possession charge after arrest in Mill Creek Park
- August 17, 2016 10:17 a.m.
Man faces drug charges after city traffic stop
- February 19, 2018 12:05 p.m.
City traffic stop yields drug charges
- February 14, 2018 midnight
Facing drug charge
- March 13, 2017 9:56 a.m.
Pair face drug charges after city traffic stop Saturday
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.