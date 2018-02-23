Mercy, Bon Secours intend to merge

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The operator of three local hospitals intends to merge with another health system to create one of the largest health systems in the country.

Cincinnati-based Mercy Health and Maryland-based Bon Secours Health System announced their intent to merge earlier this week.

Mercy Health locally operates St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

“As consumers grapple with the implications of Health Care Reform in a dynamic marketplace, Mercy Health and Bon Secours share a vision to improve the health of the communities we serve as the low-cost, high-value provider,” said John M. Starcher, Jr., Mercy Health President and CEO, in a statement. “Working together, our strong faith-based heritage fuels our mutual focus to provide efficient and effective health care for each patient who comes through our doors.”

Mercy Health is the largest health system in Ohio and among the top five employers in the state, with more than 33,500 employees serving communities throughout Ohio and in Kentucky. The system includes assets of $6.8 billion and nearly 500 care facilities.

Bon Secours Health System is a not-for-profit Catholic health system sponsored by Bon Secours Ministries and founded by the Sisters of Bon Secours. With operations in Maryland, Virginia, South Carolina, Kentucky, Florida and New York, Bon Secours owns, manages, or joint ventures 20 hospitals and 27 post-acute care facilities or agencies including skilled nursing facilities, home care and hospice services and assisted-living facilities.

In the coming months, both parties will work together to finalize a definitive merger agreement, obtain applicable approvals and complete plans to merge. Executives at both Mercy Health and Bon Secours expect to complete this merger by the end of the calendar year.

“The mission, vision, values and geographic service areas of Bon Secours and Mercy Health are remarkably well-aligned and highly complementary,” said Richard J. Statuto, President and CEO of Bon Secours Health System. “This merger strengthens our shared commitment to improve population health, eliminate health disparities, build strength to address social determinants of health and invest heavily in innovating our approaches to health care.”