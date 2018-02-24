Memories of the late Atty. Michael Clemente

STRUTHERS — Atty. Michael C. Clemente, former Struthers school board president, died Tuesday at age 90 after a long illness.

Clemente helped establish the Struthers Rotary Club and was a founding member of the St. Nicholas chapter of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

T. Gordon Welsh of Boardman, retired Mahoning County Common Pleas Court administrator, said of Clemente, “He was very much an attorney’s attorney. He conducted his business and took care of his clients, and he was always thoroughly prepared for court.”

Poland resident Gene McCarragher, a past president of St. Vincent de Paul and a longtime Christ Our Savior member, said of Clemente, “As St. Vincent de Paul treasurer, he was both wise and generous. He was a good steward with the money. ... He took a personal interest in the people he helped.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Christ Our Savior Church, the former St. Nicholas Church, Struthers.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com