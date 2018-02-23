Lordstown-built Cruze on display at Cleveland Auto Show
CLEVELAND — A Lordstown-built 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is on display at the Cleveland Auto Show at the IX Center.
The blue Cruze was built at Lordstown in January.
The auto show kicks off today and runs through March 4.
Parma Metal Center, which stamps metal parts for the Cruze, is celebrating its 70th anniversary.
The General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex has been producing vehicles since 1966.
More than 1.8 million Cruzes have been built at the Lordstown plant in 8 years.
