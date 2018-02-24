Flipping bottles for sport and fun

February 23, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

STRUTHERS — The Fellowship of Christian Athletes students at Struthers Middle School spent some time flipping bottles for sport.

More than 100 students in fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade competed in a water bottle-flipping competition today.

Water bottle flipping is a popular fad in which people flip half-full bottles of water until they land right-side up.

