Fire officials will be recognized for swift response
CANFIELD — The Cardinal Joint Fire District will be recognized for its swift response time in a Jan. 11 incident involving a man who experienced cardiac arrest.
Chief Don Hutchison said in a press release that police were on scene last month within three minutes, and were able to save his life.
Police began CPR on the man, and firefighters followed shortly with additional treatment before he was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital.
The officer, firefighters and dispatcher responsible for the response will be honored at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Fire Station 2, 7075 Herbert Road.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 9, 2016 3:45 a.m.
Man who will be arraigned today is suspect in firefighter shooting
- December 11, 2017 8:53 p.m.
Austintown promotes, hires firefighters
- August 8, 2017 12:50 p.m.
8 jurors seated to decide Taylor Swift groping case
- December 7, 2016 12:01 a.m.
Cops search for attacker in firefirefighter shooting
- December 13, 2017 midnight
3 firefighters take oath
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.