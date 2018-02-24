Fire officials will be recognized for swift response

CANFIELD — The Cardinal Joint Fire District will be recognized for its swift response time in a Jan. 11 incident involving a man who experienced cardiac arrest.

Chief Don Hutchison said in a press release that police were on scene last month within three minutes, and were able to save his life.

Police began CPR on the man, and firefighters followed shortly with additional treatment before he was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital.

The officer, firefighters and dispatcher responsible for the response will be honored at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Fire Station 2, 7075 Herbert Road.