Finley sworn in as city's new fire chief
YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown today swore in Barry F. Finley as the city’s fire chief.
Finley is a 24-year veteran of the department and a former captain who succeeds John J. O’Neill Jr. as chief.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 21, 2018 11:27 a.m.
Mayor to swear in new fire chief Finley on Friday
- February 8, 2018 3:56 p.m.
Mayor Brown names Barry Finley fire chief
- February 9, 2018 12:07 a.m.
Youngstown names first black fire chief
- June 20, 2017 9:42 a.m.
4 sworn in as new city police officers
- December 21, 2017 9:55 a.m.
Leone sworn in as new Struthers Municipal Court judge
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.