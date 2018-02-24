Finley sworn in as city's new fire chief

February 23, 2018 at 2:01p.m.

story tease

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown today swore in Barry F. Finley as the city’s fire chief.

Finley is a 24-year veteran of the department and a former captain who succeeds John J. O’Neill Jr. as chief.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$449000


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$749500


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900