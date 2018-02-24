Campbell works to fight financial woes

CAMPBELL — The city has once again partnered with Mahoning County and the city of Struthers to apply for the Community Housing Impact and Preservation grant.

If the partnership secures the grant, the cities will receive $350,000 and the county $450,000 to use renovating properties and infrastructure in poor neighborhoods.

On March 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Campbell City Hall, the city will have a public meeting regarding the funding. Homeowners who believe they might benefit are encouraged to attend the meeting and apply to have their project funded.



The partnership missed out on more than a million dollars’ worth of funding in 2017 when a grant proposal prepared by the county was passed over by the state.

Phillip Puryear, a department head at the Mahoning County Lead Hazard Control who will prepare the grant, said this year the partnership is likely to secure the funding.

Also in Campbell, state auditors met with the city’s finance director today to review the city’s budget.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com