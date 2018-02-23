Award in quest for Category 4 casino

February 23, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

HARRISBURG, PA.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Thursday announced that Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment, Inc., which operates the Parx Casino in Bucks County, gained the award in the fourth auction in a process that establishes the order in which the winning bidders select a location for a Category 4 casino.

Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment Inc.’s bid amount of $8,111,000 secured a location for placement of a Category 4 casino in a 15-mile radius area with a center point in South Newton Township in Cumberland County.

