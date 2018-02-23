Award in quest for Category 4 casino

HARRISBURG, PA.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Thursday announced that Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment, Inc., which operates the Parx Casino in Bucks County, gained the award in the fourth auction in a process that establishes the order in which the winning bidders select a location for a Category 4 casino.

Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment Inc.’s bid amount of $8,111,000 secured a location for placement of a Category 4 casino in a 15-mile radius area with a center point in South Newton Township in Cumberland County.