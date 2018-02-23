ALLIANCE Students tell police school shooting plot was a joke
Associated Press
ALLIANCE
Police have arrested five Ohio high-school students in a school shooting plot that the students claim was a joke.
Authorities say the five Alliance High School students, all freshmen, were overheard discussing their plan by other students. Police say the students talked about details such as how to get weapons and how to stop students from leaving the school.
School administrators called police Wednesday, and the students were immediately detained. The school did not go into lockdown.
Police say the students told investigators there was no intent to carry out an attack. They say there is no evidence the students tried to get weapons.
All five students have been charged with a misdemeanor of making a false alarm.
