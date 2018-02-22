Youngstown cops find fentanyl and heroin in house

February 22, 2018 at 10:45a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit serving a search warrant about 1:10 p.m. Wednesday at a Chapman Street home found two bags of fentanyl, a bag of heroin and a scale with suspected drug residue on it.

Taken into custody on drug charges was Tamika Croft, 26, who reports said lists the home as her address.

She is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$749500


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$579900