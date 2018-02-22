Youngstown cops find fentanyl and heroin in house

YOUNGSTOWN

Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit serving a search warrant about 1:10 p.m. Wednesday at a Chapman Street home found two bags of fentanyl, a bag of heroin and a scale with suspected drug residue on it.

Taken into custody on drug charges was Tamika Croft, 26, who reports said lists the home as her address.

She is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.