Port authority helping YNDC acquire building on Glenwood Avenue

Staff report

VIENNA

The Western Reserve Port Authority on Wednesday authorized a first agreement to help the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. acquire and renovate a building to promote redevelopment of the Glenwood Avenue neighborhood in Youngstown.

The authority agreed to buy a former Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley warehouse and office building at 2246 Glenwood for up to $125,000 plus closing costs, lease it to YNDC for 18 months and then sell it to YNDC.

Ian Beniston, YNDC executive director, said the value of the port authority being involved is it allows YNDC time to attract the resources necessary and create a plan to renovate the building to make it move-in ready for tenants to use.

It fits in with the YNDC’s efforts for about a decade to improve the Glenwood area on the South Side by encouraging growth of businesses that can be a “neighborhood asset,” Beniston said.

The building is 18,410 square feet on about 2.5 acres.

In other action, Dan Dickten, aviation director at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, said the Wings & Wheels air show and motoring display will remain at the SLOAS Airfield at 4085 North River Road in Howland for at least one more year.

Airport officials have been talking with Bill Griffin, owner of the airfield and director of the Ernie Hall Museum, about moving the show to the airport, which the port authority runs.

But “logistical issues” are preventing the move from occurring this year, Griffin said. Parking is one of the issues, Griffin said. This year’s show will be the sixth one and will take place Aug. 5.