West Side man wouldn't give up his guns to police
YOUNGSTOWN
A West Side man who witnesses said was firing a gun Wednesday told police he would not let officers take his guns.
Officers were called about 7:20 p.m. to a home in the first block of South Evanston Avenue, where witnesses told officers Kenneth McGuire, 39, of Manhattan Avenue, was drunk and threatening to kill himself and fighting with neighbors.
Police found McGuire in a garage and reports said he smelled heavily of alcohol. Reports said he told officers he would not give up his guns. A woman gave police a .38-caliber revolver that McGuire was supposedly firing.
When police tried to take him into custody for using weapons while intoxicated, McGuire refused to allow himself to be handcuffed and only agreed when he was threatened with being stunned, reports said. An additional charge of resisting arrest was added, reports said.
