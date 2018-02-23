Struthers Middle School, police investigate threat found in boys’ bathroom
STRUTHERS — City police and middle-school administrators are investigating a threat written on the wall of one of the boys’ bathrooms at the school.
A spokeswoman for the school confirmed parents were notified of the threat via an all-call this afternoon and made aware of the ongoing investigation.
Police Chief Tim Roddy said the threat was vague and deemed it “not credible,” but planned on stepping up security around the school all day Friday regardless.
