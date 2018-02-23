Struthers Middle School, police investigate threat found in boys’ bathroom

February 22, 2018 at 4:35p.m.

STRUTHERS — City police and middle-school administrators are investigating a threat written on the wall of one of the boys’ bathrooms at the school.

A spokeswoman for the school confirmed parents were notified of the threat via an all-call this afternoon and made aware of the ongoing investigation.

Police Chief Tim Roddy said the threat was vague and deemed it “not credible,” but planned on stepping up security around the school all day Friday regardless.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$749500


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$449000