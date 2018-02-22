State troopers respond to Beaver Township accident
NORTH LIMA
One person was taken to the hospital after an accident in the northbound lane of Route 11 in Beaver Township, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
OSHP confirmed troopers responded to a one-vehicle accident there this morning.
A vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a wooded area.
Further information was not immediately available.
