State troopers respond to Beaver Township accident

February 22, 2018 at 11:47a.m.

NORTH LIMA

One person was taken to the hospital after an accident in the northbound lane of Route 11 in Beaver Township, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

OSHP confirmed troopers responded to a one-vehicle accident there this morning.

A vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a wooded area.

Further information was not immediately available.

