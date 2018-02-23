PSP investigating Lawrence County baby's death

EDINBURG, PA. — An 18-month-old girl, Octavia Ann Waters, of Edinburg, was pronounced dead today after being found unresponsive about 8 a.m. in her bedroom by her parents, Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle report.

Octavia, whose parents were not named in the report, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 5000 block of Erie Street by Deputy Coroner Richard Johnson. Police said an autopsy performed today at the Heritage Valley Medical Center by forensic pathologist Dr. Todd Luckasevic revealed no outward signs of foul play. The investigation is continuing, state police said.