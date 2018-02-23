Ohio school removes sports posters depicting body silhouettes

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A display of posters with silhouettes of bodies surrounded by crime-scene tape depicting an Ohio high school’s sports victories over its rivals has been removed from the school.

Belmont High School in Dayton on Tuesday removed the display that was put up in a hallway of the building over the weekend. It included names of rival teams and phrases including, “Let the bodies hit the floor” and “Cap those Cougars.”

Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli said she had the display removed as soon as she learned of it Tuesday.

She called the posters inappropriate but said she doesn’t believe anyone was advocating violence.

Some parents had said they thought the display was inappropriate and too suggestive of gun violence.