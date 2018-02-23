Netanyahu aide turns state witness
JERUSALEM
Now that one of Benjamin Netanyahu’s closest confidants has turned state witness, according to Israeli media reports Wednesday, it may mark a turning point for the beleaguered prime minister facing a slew of corruption allegations that could topple him from power.
The testimony by Shlomo Filber, a longtime Netanyahu aide, is the latest in a dizzying series of developments and scandals that have engulfed the prime minister, his family and his inner circle.
Police would not confirm whether Filber would testify against Netanyahu, but all the major Israeli media outlets said a deal to do so had been reached.
