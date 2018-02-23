NEO hip-hop concert at Powers on Saturday is canceled
YOUNGSTOWN — The Northeastern Ohio Hip-Hop festival, featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony scheduled for Saturday at Powers Auditorium, 260 W. Federal St., has been canceled due to slow ticket sales, according to a news release from DeYor Performing Arts Center.
All tickets will be refunded. If they were purchased via credit card, call the box office at 330-744-0264 to initiate the refund. If the tickets were paid by cash, refunds will have to be made in person at the box office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
