Metal detectors will stay at Youngstown schools

YOUNGSTOWN — Metal detectors in Youngstown City Schools will continue to be used randomly, said CEO Krish Mohip.

“The metal detectors are staying as they are,” Mohip said during this week’s CEO Citizens Coalition meeting.

Spokeswoman Denise Dick said principals decide when the detectors will be on – and students do not know.

After a November coalition meeting, members gave a firm “no” to removing metal detectors from school buildings.

The suggestion for the detectors’ removal came after East High Principal Sonya Gordon said during a previous interview with The Vindicator she doesn’t want her students feeling as if they go to school in a prison.

Coalition member Megan Mercado said she supports the current use of the detectors.

“As a coalition member, we voted and discussed it and people were on fence,” said Mercado, a district parent of an elementary school student and high school student.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com