Mercy Health intends to merge with Bon Secours

Bon Secours Health System, a Catholic health ministry serving residents across the East Coast, and Mercy Health, a Catholic health ministry serving Ohio and Kentucky, recently announced their intent to merge, creating one of the largest health systems in the country spanning seven states in the eastern half of the U.S.

Mercy Health operates St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Cincinnati-based Mercy Health is the largest health system in Ohio and among the top five employers in the state, with more than 33,500 employees serving communities throughout Ohio and in Kentucky.

Bon Secours Health System is a not-for-profit Catholic health system sponsored by Bon Secours Ministries and founded by the Sisters of Bon Secours. With operations in Maryland, Virginia, South Carolina, Kentucky, Florida and New York, Bon Secours owns, manages, or joint ventures 20 hospitals and 27 post-acute care facilities or agencies including skilled nursing facilities, home care and hospice services, and assisted living facilities.