Liberty Township Trustee Stoyak resigns as board chairwoman

Jodi Stoyak, a member of the Liberty Township board of trustees, resigned her position as chairwoman of the board.

In her resignation letter, Stoyak said she was resigning due to her work being “constantly challenged and obstructed by Trustee Arnold Clebone,” who she said created a “hostile and malicious environment.” Stoyak listed micro-management and a refusal to adhere to past practices among her grievances with Clebone. She went on to say she felt “given the environment, I believe the board will be better served by Mr. Clebone as chairman of the Board.” She will continue to serve as a trustee.

