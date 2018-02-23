Hubbard students write letters to Fla. shooting survivors

HUBBARD — “We all as a nation grieve the loss and pain of the wonderful people of Stoneman. ... As we stand here today, we may not be certain as to what life might bring tomorrow, but we can turn from the past and make a better tomorrow,” wrote Chase Powell, a freshman at Hubbard High School.

Chase chose his words carefully, knowing a student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will read them when the Florida students return to school next week.

On Feb. 14, a 19-year-old entered the Parkland, Fla., high school and killed 17 people with an AR-15 within minutes.

Chris Moriarty, English teacher, saw a tweet posted by Diane Rogers, a high-school teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, requesting that people from across the country send letters of positivity and encouragement for the students after experiencing the traumatic event.

