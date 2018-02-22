Hively drops from 7th Appeals court race

YOUNGSTOWN

Aaron Hively of New Middletown, a Democratic candidate for a seat on the 7th District Court of Appeals, has withdrawn from the race.

Hively is the court’s chief mediator.

His withdrawal leaves three Democrats – Mahoning County Court Judge David A. D’Apolito of Boardman, Holly Hanni of Boardman and Mark A. Hanni of Youngstown – vying for the party’s nomination.

There are two Republicans – Damian DeGenova of Poland and Kathleen Bartlett of North Jackson – seeking the GOP nomination.

The primary is May 8.