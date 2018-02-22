Hively drops from 7th Appeals court race
YOUNGSTOWN
Aaron Hively of New Middletown, a Democratic candidate for a seat on the 7th District Court of Appeals, has withdrawn from the race.
Hively is the court’s chief mediator.
His withdrawal leaves three Democrats – Mahoning County Court Judge David A. D’Apolito of Boardman, Holly Hanni of Boardman and Mark A. Hanni of Youngstown – vying for the party’s nomination.
There are two Republicans – Damian DeGenova of Poland and Kathleen Bartlett of North Jackson – seeking the GOP nomination.
The primary is May 8.
