Dwight Yoakam concert tonight is postponed

February 22, 2018 at 12:02p.m.

WARREN

Tonight’s concert by Dwight Yoakam at Packard Music Hall has been postponed because the country music artist has bronchitis and laryngitis, according to a spokesperson for the venue. It will be rescheduled at an as-yet undetermined date. Ticketholders are asked to hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled date.

