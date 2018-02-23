Court rules against Kansas in Planned Parenthood case
WICHITA, Kan.
Kansas can’t cut Medicaid funds to a Planned Parenthood affiliate over videos anti-abortion activists secretly recorded in 2015, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.
The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision leaves in place a lower court’s preliminary injunction that blocked Kansas from ending the contract. It is the fifth of six circuits to uphold the right of patients to receive health care from their preferred qualified provider.
The decision applies to Kansas’ Medicaid contract with Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which has two health centers in Kansas and three in Missouri. However, the appeals panel sent back to the lower court a related injunction involving the state’s effort to terminate its contract with Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, which serves some Kansas patients at its clinic in Joplin, Mo.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 16, 2017 11:40 a.m.
Federal court: Arkansas can block Planned Parenthood money
- February 22, 2017 midnight
Judge: Texas can’t cut Medicaid to Planned Parenthood
- November 19, 2017 midnight
US appeals court rules against jail guard sued after 2012 brawl
- May 31, 2017 midnight
Justices to hear Ohio appeal over purging voter rolls
- October 13, 2017 12:15 p.m.
Court denies Youngstown school board appeal for injunction against HB 70
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.