Couple indicted in the July 24 death of a 1-year-old girl

February 22, 2018 at 3:28p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A Burbank Avenue couple was indicted today by a Mahoning County grand jury in the July 24 death of a 1-year-old girl.

Joshua Essad, 32 and Sarah Loth, 31, are charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and endangering children for the death of Isabelle Essad.

The indictment does not say how the child died — only that the actions of the two while committing a felony led to her death.  But the coroner's office said the cause of death is carfentanyl toxicity.

