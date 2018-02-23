Boardman police find “fake crack” in Market Street motel

BOARDMAN

A Youngstown woman faces charges after police reported finding drug-related items in a Market Street motel room, where they found the woman hiding under a mattress.

According to a police report, a man tipped police that Christal Frye, 35, of Nottingham Avenue, was staying at the Boardman Inn and that they would find evidence of drugs there.

After receiving consent to search the room Tuesday, police went to the room and reported finding used needles near the bathroom sink.

An officer then lifted the mattress on the bed, where Frye was found hiding between the mattress and the frame, according to the report.

Frye told police that an unknown white substance found in the room was “fake crack,” police said. A field test of the substance was negative for cocaine, according to the report.

Frye is charged with possessing drug-abuse instruments, a drug paraphernalia offense, and obstructing official business, according to court records.