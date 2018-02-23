Boardman High Quiz Bowl team seeks 57th win Saturday

BOARDMAN — At a recent Boardman High School Quiz Bowl practice, team members buzzed in to answer questions of a dizzying variety.

They answered questions about Martinique’s flag and June 2017 events in Venezuela.

They correctly answered trivia about the children’s novel “The Secret Garden,” and named the location of the country’s oldest continuously operating streetcar line (New Orleans, in case you were curious).

Each team member has their own area of expertise.

Sophia McGee , for example, is a science whiz.

Judy Garzanich is an expert in “trash” – quiz bowl slang for popular culture questions.

Team captain Pranav Padmanabhan is good at geography, current events, literature, and more.

Together, the team is unbeatable.

If it wins the Mahoning League Championship tournament Saturday at the high school, it will mark its 57th consecutive win in the Mahoning League. The team hasn’t lost a league match since 2014. Padmanabhan said the team is ranked fifth in the state and 93rd in the world.

