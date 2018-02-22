YSU contract negotiations with union may end in March
YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University’s Association of Classified Employees contract negotiations may come to an end in March.
YSU spokesman Ron Cole said ACE has reached a tentative agreement with the university on a labor contract.
The ACE union includes accountants, carpenters, computer operators, customer-service workers, custodians, electricians, nurses, laboratory technicians, clerks, secretaries and others across all university departments.
ACE has been working without a contract since August and has been bargaining since May. Details of the tentative pact were not released.
