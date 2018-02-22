Vindy Poll Now | A week after Florida school shooting, what is most true to you?

February 21, 2018 at 11:06p.m.

One week after the Florida school shooting, what is most true to you?

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$579900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$449000