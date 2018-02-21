BUSINESS DIGEST

Spring STEM Expo

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University’s semiannual Spring 2018 STEM Expo is noon to 4 p.m. Thursday in Stambaugh Stadium, Gymnasiums A and B on campus.

The event will feature employers from private, nonprofit and government sectors recruiting for internship and co-op opportunities and full-time/entry-level STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) positions.

Employers can register at ysu.edu/academics/science-technology-engineering-mathematics/internships/internship-information-employers. Currently, more than 60 employers have registered.

The expo is open to all current YSU STEM students and STEM alumni who are either seeking an internship/co-op for the upcoming year or a full-time/entry-level position.

For information, call the STEM Professional Services office at 330-941-2151.

Six-year agreement

YOUNGSTOWN

Sixty-one members of United Steelworkers of America Local 1331 ratified a new six-year agreement Tuesday with Aerolite Extrusion Co.

Aerolite, a Youngstown aluminum extruder, was recently purchased by Astro Shapes Inc., a downtown Struthers aluminum extruder company.

Jose Arroyo, a USW representative who does labor relations for the Astro Shapes plant, said the new pact includes wage increases, improved sick and accident time, an improved life-insurance plan, pension enhancements and an additional holiday.

Arroyo said the company also committed to hiring 50 people by the end of the year.

Treatment for peanut allergies succeeds in study

The first treatment to help prevent serious allergic reactions to peanuts may be on the way. A company said Tuesday that its daily capsules of peanut flour helped sensitize children to nuts in a major study.

Millions of children have peanut allergies, and some may have life-threatening reactions if accidentally exposed to them.

Doctors have been testing daily doses of peanut flour, contained in a capsule and sprinkled over food, as a way to prevent that.

California-based Aimmune Therapeutics says that 67 percent of kids who had its treatment were able to tolerate about two peanuts at the end of the study, compared to only 4 percent of others given a dummy powder.

3M to pay $850M to settle lawsuit

MINNEAPOLIS

3M Co. has agreed to pay the state of Minnesota $850 million to settle a major case alleging the manufacturer damaged natural resources and contaminated groundwater by disposing of chemicals over decades, attorneys announced Tuesday.

The state was seeking $5 billion from Maplewood, Minn.-based 3M in a case that focused on the company’s disposal of chemicals once used to make Scotchgard fabric protector and other products. The company denies it did anything wrong, insisting it was acting legally at the time.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1248.120.76

Aqua America, .71 34.51-0.35

Avalon Holdings,2.1110.00

Chemical Bank, .2757.07-0.75Community Health Sys.5.88 -0.14

Cortland Bancorp, .2821.080.00

Farmers Nat., .1614.40-0.15

First Energy, 1.44 32.99-0.04

Fifth/Third, .5233.240.10

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1210.500.00

FNB Corp., .4814.40-0.11

General Motors, 1.5240.83-0.26

General Electric, .9214.74-0.31

Huntington Bank, .28 15.890.06

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.550.01

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92114.880.20

Key Corp, .3420.99-0.03

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 25.68-0.58

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 181.59-1.63

PNC, 2.20159.210.13

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60155.79-0.30

Stoneridge 22.51-0.24

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.49-0.20

Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.