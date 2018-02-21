YOUNGSTOWN

Sixty-one members of United Steelworkers of America Local 1331 ratified a new six-year agreement Tuesday with Aerolite Extrusion Co.

Aerolite, a Youngstown aluminum extruder, was recently purchased by Astro Shapes Inc., a downtown Struthers aluminum extruder company.

Jose Arroyo, a USW representative who does labor relations for the Astro Shapes plant, said the new pact includes wage increases, improved sick and accident time, an improved life-insurance plan, pension enhancements and an additional holiday.

Arroyo said the company also committed to hiring 50 people by the end of the year.

Treatment for peanut allergies succeeds in study

The first treatment to help prevent serious allergic reactions to peanuts may be on the way. A company said Tuesday that its daily capsules of peanut flour helped sensitize children to nuts in a major study.

Millions of children have peanut allergies, and some may have life-threatening reactions if accidentally exposed to them.

Doctors have been testing daily doses of peanut flour, contained in a capsule and sprinkled over food, as a way to prevent that.

California-based Aimmune Therapeutics says that 67 percent of kids who had its treatment were able to tolerate about two peanuts at the end of the study, compared to only 4 percent of others given a dummy powder.