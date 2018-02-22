SCHOOL SHOOTINGS | Schiavoni introduces bill to increase or improve school safety measures
COLUMBUS
State Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, introduced a bill to provide noncompetitive grants to school districts to increase or improve school safety measures.
“My office has been receiving heartbreaking emails and calls from kids who want us to do something to help them feel safe in school. We need to protect our children while we figure out the best way to end gun violence,” Schiavoni said. “I am hopeful that this time the administration and leadership will get behind this bill and help me push it through both chambers.”
This legislation provides flexibility within the school districts to use this funding as they see fit to address their individual safety needs, he said.
“The grant amounts are based on the student population,” Schiavoni said. “They are noncompetitive so every school that needs additional resources will be able to get them through this fund, not just the schools with the best grant writers.”
Schiavoni has introduced this bill twice before.
