Ryan's venture capitalists tour launches here today
YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan has brought a delegation of venture capitalists to the Youngstown Business Incubator in the first stop on his comeback cities tour.
Ryan of Howland, D-13th and U.S. Rep. Mo Khanna, a Democrat who represents California’s 17th district, will lead the tour which aims to expose venture capitalists to opportunities for investment outside the coasts.
The roundtable includes several local businesses.
The group will have a news conference at the Butler Institute of American Art at noon and then go on to visit Akron, Detroit, Flint, Mich. and South Bend, Ind.
