Port authority helps to buy South Side building

VIENNA — The Western Reserve Port Authority today authorized a first-ever agreement to help the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. acquire and renovate a building to promote redevelopment of the Glenwood Avenue neighborhood in Youngstown.

The authority agreed to buy a former Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley warehouse and office building at 2246 Glenwood on the South Side for up to $125,000 plus closing costs, lease it to YNDC for 18 months and then sell it to YNDC.

Ian Beniston, YNDC executive director, said the value of the port authority being involved is it allows YNDC time to attract the resources necessary and create a plan to renovate the building to make it move-in ready for tenants to use.

