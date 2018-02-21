Luxury property ad blitz heralds Trump son's visit to India

NEW DELHI

“Trump has arrived. Have you?” shout the barrage of glossy front-page advertisements in almost every major Indian newspaper.

The ads, which have run repeatedly in the past few days, herald the arrival not of the American president but of his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who is in New Delhi to sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on wealthy Indians who have already bought units in a Trump-branded development outside the Indian capital.

The newspaper ads promise that buyers who order apartments in the development by Thursday will get “a conversation and dinner” with Trump Jr. a day later.

Pennsylvania church to bless couples toting AR-15 rifles

A Pennsylvania-based offshoot of the Unification Church is encouraging couples to bring their AR-15 rifles with them to a commitment ceremony in the Pocono Mountains, a half-mile from an elementary school.

World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland, Pa., said it planned the Feb. 28 ceremony long before last week’s massacre at a Florida high school. Authorities say the alleged shooter used an AR-15.

Tim Elder of the Unification Sanctuary said Tuesday that the church believes the AR-15 symbolizes the “rod of iron” mentioned in the Bible’s apocalyptic book of Revelation.

Some parents are expressing alarm, but Elder says the weapons will be unloaded and secured.