Love on the rocks: Penguins celebrate Valentine’s Day
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO
Penguins are looking for love with big red hearts at a San Francisco aquarium.
In what has become an annual Valentine’s Day tradition, biologists handed out red felt hearts to the 14 African penguins at the California Academy of Sciences on Feb. 14.
The animals grabbed the hearts in their beaks and waddled around their rocky enclosure toward their nests.
Spokeswoman Kelly Mendez said it is often the male penguin who retrieves the heart and carries it back to his mate. The penguins use the felt for material in their nests, which helps reinforce the couples’ bonds.
The activity is part of the academy’s captive breeding program to help increase the African penguin population, which is endangered in the wild.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 22, 2017 12:01 a.m.
Local kids learn penguins' plight from Green Bean
- June 19, 2017 12:05 a.m.
1967 — the legendary ‘Summer of Love’ Marking 50 years
- February 11, 2017 10:09 p.m.
Candy shops in Mahoning, Shenango valleys in high gear
- February 7, 2018 midnight
Show off your sweet side this valentine’s day
- March 4, 2017 midnight
Nest cams are getting busy
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.