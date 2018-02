Lockup List Wednesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BENNETT, BRANDON MICHAEL, 03/09/1984,YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., DRIVING OUTSIDE PRIVILEGES

FRYE, CHRISTAL M, 11/10/1982, BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT., POSSESSION OF DRUGS

GRAY, FRANK K, 02/18/1964, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL/DRUGS

LAFLORE, TAIRA LANEDA, 11/06/1992,YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., THEFT

LANZENDORFER, DANIELLE, 02/14/1992, OTHER, IMPROPERLY HANDLING FIREARMS IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

PARKS, CLIFFORD J, 07/20/1963,YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., DISORDERLY CONDUCT

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BLOSSER, JON W, 04/03/1977, 01/29/2018,

BRITTON, JEREMY, 10/09/1999,10/14/2017, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

EASTON, MICHAEL E, 02/14/1984, 10/20/2017, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HALLAS, ROBERT EDWARD, 08/03/1983,11/30/2017, TIME SERVED

JOHNSON, KIMANI DEMAR, 01/31/1991, 09/12/2017