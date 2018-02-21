Life Skills Center of Youngstown charter school will close

YOUNGSTOWN

Life Skills Center of Youngstown charter school on Market Street will be closing at the end of this school year for academic reasons, said Charter School Specialists President Dave Cash.

Life Skills Centers are alternative education charter schools accommodating students ages 16 to 22 who have dropped out, or are at risk of dropping out of from high school.

The school focuses on assisting students who are seeking alternatives to traditional public schools, but still wish to obtain their high school diplomas.

St. Aloysius Charter School, Life Skills’s charter sponsor, performed an evaluation similar to the Ohio Department of Education’s report card and decided not to renew Life Skills’s contract, Cash explained.

“Life Skills did not perform well enough,” he said. “The school appealed the decision, but we have decided to uphold our decision based on the high-stakes review.”