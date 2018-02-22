Joshua Dixon science fair fun, informative

February 21, 2018 at 10:55p.m.

COLUMBIANA — Joshua Dixon Elementary students showed off their science skills at the annual fourth-grade science fair.

The afternoon event today had teachers and students discuss with parents how each student personalized steps to the scientific method for their respective projects.

Poster boards in the school gymnasium contained how each student asked a question, made a hypothesis, tested with experiments, analyzed results and formulated a conclusion.

“We’ve been watching videos and having songs and [students] dance about the steps to the scientific method,” said Raeann Gorby, fourth-grade science teacher. “We make it a lot of fun.”

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$579900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$449000