Joshua Dixon science fair fun, informative
COLUMBIANA — Joshua Dixon Elementary students showed off their science skills at the annual fourth-grade science fair.
The afternoon event today had teachers and students discuss with parents how each student personalized steps to the scientific method for their respective projects.
Poster boards in the school gymnasium contained how each student asked a question, made a hypothesis, tested with experiments, analyzed results and formulated a conclusion.
“We’ve been watching videos and having songs and [students] dance about the steps to the scientific method,” said Raeann Gorby, fourth-grade science teacher. “We make it a lot of fun.”
For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
