Hubbard officials react to student's social media post involving gun
HUBBARD — Police are investigating a social media post a Hubbard School District student made in 2017 involving a gun.
Superintendent Raymond Soloman said the post, which school officials were made aware of Tuesday night, didn't involve any threats or any mention of the Hubbard School District, but they still take any reports of potential threats seriously.
''It's a tense time. That's why we contacted our local police department,'' he said. Soloman added there was no threat to any students, staff, parents or anyone in the school district, so there was no need of a lockdown.
The Vindicator contacted the Hubbard Police Department but was told there was no report on the incident available.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 18, 2018 12:10 a.m.
Poland police probe student's social media post
- February 20, 2018 midnight
Two Pa. students arrested for separate social media threats
- February 17, 2018 3:33 p.m.
Poland social media post sends school into proactive action
- September 30, 2016 1:49 p.m.
UPDATE | 2 arrests, some schools closed amid clown threats
- February 19, 2018 4:25 p.m.
Pennsylvania State Police investigate social media post by Mohawk student
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.