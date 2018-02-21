Hubbard officials react to student's social media post involving gun

HUBBARD — Police are investigating a social media post a Hubbard School District student made in 2017 involving a gun.

Superintendent Raymond Soloman said the post, which school officials were made aware of Tuesday night, didn't involve any threats or any mention of the Hubbard School District, but they still take any reports of potential threats seriously.

''It's a tense time. That's why we contacted our local police department,'' he said. Soloman added there was no threat to any students, staff, parents or anyone in the school district, so there was no need of a lockdown.

The Vindicator contacted the Hubbard Police Department but was told there was no report on the incident available.