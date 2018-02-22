Hubbard family begins trek from tragedy to rebuilding
HUBBARD — Two tragedies that struck in the span of one week late last year left Angie Vint and her children without their loved one and their home, but she is on her way to rebuilding.
Vint is in the process of paying off a land contract she and her late husband, James Vint, had with James’ sister Deborah Demetruk and her husband, John Demetruk, for the 434 Simler St., property the Demetruks owned.
The total amount the Vints agreed to pay in the contract was $95,700, including the $15,950 down payment, according to the Trumbull County Auditor’s website. The Vints had started making payments on the contract in 2013.
The Vint family – Angela, her and their three children, age 11, 12 and 17 – survived after a fire destroyed their home Nov. 16, but three dogs and a bird did not.
Then the unthinkable happened Nov. 22: James Vint, 45, was sorting through community donations in his garage and was trapped when the garage caught fire. He died later that night.
