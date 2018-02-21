Engineer of the Year awards taking place Friday

Staff report

WARREN

The Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center in partnership with the Valley Alliance for Science and Technology will host the Mahoning Valley Engineer of the Year Awards on Friday.

Keynote speaker of the awards dinner will be NASA’s John Sankovic, director of the Office of Technology Incubation and Innovation at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s John H. Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. At the event, awards for Valley’s Best Engineers and for the Civic Hackathon will be given out.

The nominees for “Engineer of the Year” are: Martin Abraham of Youngstown State University, Joe Verostko of Verostko Engineering, Gary Shaffer of the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office and Brian Hughes of MS Consultants. The nominees for “Distinguished Female Engineer” are: Ashley Martof of the Youngstown Business Incubator, Courtney Boyle of MS Consultants and Phyllis Schaab of MS Consultants. The nominees for “Best Young Professional Engineer” are: Zachariah Dean of Clubhouse Brewing Co., Eugene (Joe) Leson of ms consultants, Adam Reed of Drake Manufacturing Acquisition LLC, Kalen Wallace of VEC Inc. and Ahmad Omishat of VEC Inc. The nominees for the “Community Impact Award are Adam Reed of Drake Manufacturing Acquisition LLC, Joe Verostko of Verostko Engineering and Phyllis Schaab of MS Consultants.

The awards dinner will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. at TBEIC in Warren. Tickets can be purchased from Eventbrite at: https://mahoningvalleyengineeroftheyear.eventbrite.com.