Drug trafficking parolee nabbed with lots of heroin, crack and cash

February 21, 2018 at 9:40a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A man on parole for drug trafficking charges was caught with more than 90 doses of heroin after he was pulled over about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Warren Avenue for running a stop sign. 

Police said Chad Little, 33, of East Philadelphia Avenue, also had 14 rocks of crack cocaine and five painkillers and had more than $2,900 cash.

He is expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today.

