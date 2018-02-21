Dog day care business could be coming to Boardman

Staff report

BOARDMAN

A dog day-care, boarding and grooming company might soon be coming to the township.

The township board of zoning appeals Tuesday approved a variance for a property at 7690 Market St., the site of a closed Chinese buffet restaurant located next to Agnew’s Lawn and Garden.

The variance request was submitted by CTW Development Corp. CTW President Charles Whitman presented the case to the zoning board.

The Dog Stop, which has numerous locations in the Pittsburgh area and several others around the country, is a dog-care facility offering a wide range of services. Those services include overnight boarding, day care, grooming, obedience training, in-home services and a pet retail store, according to information provided to the board.

“There’s a great need for one around here,” Whitman told the board.

Asked by the board about changes to the building, Whitman said the exterior likely won’t require significant changes, and about $350,000 worth of interior renovations are planned.

The board of zoning appeals unanimously approved the variance.

The project next will have to go through the township’s site-plan review process for possible approval.