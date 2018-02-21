Classified union and YSU reach tentative agreement

February 21, 2018 at 10:39a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University's Association of Classified Employees Union has reached a tentative agreement with the university on a labor contract.

The ACE union includes accountants, carpenters, computer operators, customer-service workers, custodians, electricians, nurses, laboratory technicians, clerks, secretaries and others across all university departments.

YSU spokesman Ron Cole said university leaders hope to take the agreement to the YSU Board of Trustees for review and ratification in March.

The last time a contract was under negotiation between ACE and YSU, the university board of trustees voted 7-0 in May 2015 to implement the contract despite the union’s rejection.

